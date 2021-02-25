NZ vs AUS: Matthew Wade's priceless reaction sums up Martin Guptill's monstrous six in 2nd T20I

Image Source : TWITTER: @BLACKCAPS, @SCHINBUDANIA18 Martin Guptill stepped up for New Zealand in the second T20I against Australia in Dunedin.

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill launched a brutal attack on the Australian bowlers during the second T20I in Dunedin. Guptill reached his half-century in merely 27 deliveries as the home side cruise towards a huge total in the game.

The Kiwi opener, known for his big hitting prowess, didn't disappoint the crowd in Dunedin as he dispatched the ball into the stands on multiple occasions.

On one such shot over the long-off, such was the power from Guptill that even the Aussie wicketkeeper, Matthew Wade couldn't hide his appreciation.

He stared in awe as the ball sailed into the sky and cleared the stands at long-off.

Watch:

Look at Wade's reaction here:

Earlier, Australia had won the toss and opted to bowl in the second match of the series. The visitors conceded a 53-run defeat in the first of the five-T20I series in Christchurch.

Devon Conway was the star of the first match of the series, as he remained unbeaten on 99 to steer the Kiwis to a strong total of 184/5 in 20 overs. In return, Australia were bowled out on 131 with 15 deliveries to spare.