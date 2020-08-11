New Zealand set to host West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh in home season

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES NZC chief David White has confirmed that the board is making "tremendous progress" to kickstart international cricket at home.

New Zealand Cricket has set up plans to host four men's international sides in the summer. The country expects to host West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh over the 37 days in the summer, as it plans to kickstart international cricket after a long break due to coronavirus pandemic.

NZC chief David White has said that the board is making "tremendous progress" on the plans. "We are making tremendous progress. I was just on the phone to the West Indies, they're confirmed, Pakistan is confirmed, Australia and Bangladesh... so 37 days of international cricket," White told reporters in Auckland.

"We'll just be held up for a week or two while we work with the government agencies on the managed isolation but they've been extremely supportive."

According to the current Future Tours Programme (FTP), New Zealand are scheduled to host West Indies and Australia for a Test and T20I series. The Test matches against both the sides are a part of the World Test Championship.

Australia and Bangladesh are scheduled to tour New Zealand for ODIs and T20Is. The final structure of these tours remains to be confirmed, however.

In addition, the New Zealand women's team will be touring Australia in September and the Aussies will be reciprocating in February.

"The White Ferns will tour Australia in September and then the Australia Women's team will tour New Zealand in February. We are just working through the content but probably five ODIs and three T20Is," the NZC chief said.

New Zealand men's team was last seen in action during the ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in March. It was the final international match before cricket came to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage