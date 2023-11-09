Thursday, November 09, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Netherlands' Ryan Klein ruled out of World Cup 2023 ahead of India clash, replacement announced

Netherlands' Ryan Klein ruled out of World Cup 2023 ahead of India clash, replacement announced

India and the Netherlands are scheduled to face in the final league stage game of the ongoing World Cup on Sunday (November 12). While India are at the top of the points table, the Dutch are languishing at the bottom with two wins from eight matches.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: November 09, 2023 13:33 IST
World Cup 2023
Image Source : GETTY Ryan Klein

The Netherlands are set to face India in their final league stage game on Sunday (November 12) at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. Ahead of the clash, the Dutch have been dealt with a blow as pace bowler Ryan Klein has been ruled out of the tournament with a back injury.

The team has also confirmed the replacement with batter Noah Croes being included in the squad. The Even Technical Committee has also approved the replacement which means, Croes has a real chance to feature in the India vs Netherlands clash in Bengaluru. Croes has featured only in one ODI for the Netherlands in his career and it was in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier final against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

As for Klein, he also appeared only in one out of 8 matches for the men in orange against New Zealand. He couldn't pick a wicket in the seven overs he bowled in the encounter. The Dutch played against defending champions England on November 8 (Wednesday) and lost the match by 160 runs.

They are currently at the last position in the points table but are still in the hunt to qualify for the Champions Trophy. They will have to defeat India to make it into the top 8 of the table which will be quite tough given the kind of form the tournaments hosts are in having won all of their eight matches so far.

Related Stories
How to book World Cup knockout tickets to Watch India and other teams live in action

How to book World Cup knockout tickets to Watch India and other teams live in action

WPL auction for 2024 season set to take place on December 9 | Report

WPL auction for 2024 season set to take place on December 9 | Report

Will Jos Buttler step down from captaincy after World Cup 2023? England skipper responds

Will Jos Buttler step down from captaincy after World Cup 2023? England skipper responds

Netherlands updated squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Noah Croes, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News