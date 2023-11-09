Netherlands' Ryan Klein ruled out of World Cup 2023 ahead of India clash, replacement announced

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ryan Klein

The Netherlands are set to face India in their final league stage game on Sunday (November 12) at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. Ahead of the clash, the Dutch have been dealt with a blow as pace bowler Ryan Klein has been ruled out of the tournament with a back injury.

The team has also confirmed the replacement with batter Noah Croes being included in the squad. The Even Technical Committee has also approved the replacement which means, Croes has a real chance to feature in the India vs Netherlands clash in Bengaluru. Croes has featured only in one ODI for the Netherlands in his career and it was in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier final against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

As for Klein, he also appeared only in one out of 8 matches for the men in orange against New Zealand. He couldn't pick a wicket in the seven overs he bowled in the encounter. The Dutch played against defending champions England on November 8 (Wednesday) and lost the match by 160 runs.

They are currently at the last position in the points table but are still in the hunt to qualify for the Champions Trophy. They will have to defeat India to make it into the top 8 of the table which will be quite tough given the kind of form the tournaments hosts are in having won all of their eight matches so far.

Netherlands updated squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Noah Croes, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

