Monday, December 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Neeraj Chopra has an advice for Jasprit Bumrah on how to increase his pace

Neeraj Chopra has an advice for Jasprit Bumrah on how to increase his pace

One of the world's best bowlers Jasprit Bumrah is known to wreak havoc on the best batters but is also famous for his short run-up and how can generate so much pace from just that. Now, India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra has a suggestion for Bumrah on ways he has can increase his pace.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: December 04, 2023 23:52 IST
Neeraj Chopra has suggested a minor change that Jasprit
Image Source : GETTY/NEERAJ CHOPRA X Neeraj Chopra has suggested a minor change that Jasprit Bumrah needs to make to increase his pace

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah made his sensational national return following an 11-month layoff owing to injury. After a comeback in the Ireland T20 series, Bumrah had a fabulous Asia Cup followed by another good tournament in the World Cup. Bumrah had the best economy in the powerplay for bowlers bowling over 20 overs in the first 10 and used his variations, pace and just pure excellence to succeed. Known as one of the world's best, Bumrah is also famous for his short run-up and despite that he can generate that high pace with that unorthodox action.

Several former pacers including Shoaib Akhtar have given numerous suggestions in the past to Bumrah on how he can avoid injuries by changing his action a bit or increasing his pace but now India's golden boy, Neeraj Chopra has come up with advice on the same. Having experienced something similar, since he also has to take a run-up before throwing the javelin, Chopra has advised that Bumrah should lengthen his run-up a bit to increase his pace.

Speaking at Indian Express' Ideas Exchange, Chopra said, "I like Jasprit Bumrah, I find his action unique. I feel he should lengthen his run-up to add more pace. As a javelin thrower, we often discuss how bowlers can increase their pace if they start their run-up from a little further back. I like Bumrah’s style.

Chopra, who was one of the umpteen star attractions present at the World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad, also opened up on India's heartbreaking loss saying that the now six-time champions Australia had a mental edge from the start. "Maybe, somewhere mentally, the Australian team held an edge at the start. When they bowled, I found they had a strong mindset. In the end, they had completely flipped it over. They were confident about their game,” Chopra added.

Related Stories
England coach Brendon McCullum admits India series will be Bazball's 'real test' against the best

England coach Brendon McCullum admits India series will be Bazball's 'real test' against the best

WI vs ENG: England captain Jos Buttler 'frustrated' with continued lean run in ODIs

WI vs ENG: England captain Jos Buttler 'frustrated' with continued lean run in ODIs

Thank God Johnson is not a Test selector: David Warner's manager takes a dig at ex-Australian pacer

Thank God Johnson is not a Test selector: David Warner's manager takes a dig at ex-Australian pacer

Bumrah will next be seen directly in the Test series against South Africa starting December 26.

Latest Cricket News

Read all Assembly Election Results 2023 Live on indiatvnews.com and Get the Latest English News and Updates on Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News

X