'My wife thought I was joking' - Anil Kumble recalls bowling with a broken jaw against West Indies in 2002

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Anil Kumble bowling with a broken jaw is one of the bravest acts in cricket history

India and West Indies will renew their rivalry in the Test format starting from July 12 with the two teams locking horns in a two-match series in red-ball cricket. Both sides have been involved in some exciting cricket over the years and few players have entered the history books with their record. Anil Kumble is one such player who loved playing against West Indies but one of his acts during the 2022 tour of West Indies left everyone stunned.

He was hit by a Mervyn Dillon short delivery and it broke his jaw only to rule him out of the rest of the Test match. Perhaps, Kumble was to leave to India for surgery on the very next day. However, before leaving for home, the leg-spinner heroically decided to bowl a few overs and help team India with his antics. Accordingly, he went to the ground and delivered 14 overs while dismissing legendary Brian Lara in Antigua Test.

While speaking to JioCinema, Anil Kumble recalled his wife Chethana's reaction when he told her that he will be bowling after breaking his jaw. "I told my wife, Chetna and I called her up. When we spoke, I said, look I know I have to come home because I just need surgery. So, she arranged for all of that in Bangalore. And as I dropped off the call, I just told her that look I'll go and bowl, but she thought probably I was just joking. I don't think she even took it seriously," Kumble said.

Further, Anil Kumble was also asked to pick the toughest batters he ever bowled to during his illustrious career and he picked the likes of Lara, Saeed Anwar, Jacques Kallis, and Aravinda de Silva. He also hilariously joked that he was lucky to not bowl at the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid and other top Indian batters.

"Well, I think it was good that most of them were a part of my team. Imagine bowling at Sachin, Rahul, Saurav, Viru, Laxman, all these guys in a match. It would have been a nightmare. Jokes apart had some wonderful batters whom I bowled against. "Aravinda de Silva was a tough one and Brian Lara - he probably had three shots to every ball and he would change. You would think that you've got him," Kumble added further.

Latest Cricket News