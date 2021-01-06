'My best wishes to his team': Sachin Tendulkar extends support to Glenn Mcgrath Foundation ahead of 3rd Test

Image Source : FACEBOOK/ SACHIN TENNDULKAR Sachin Tendulkar and Glenn Mcgrath

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar has extended support to his former rival, Glenn Mcgrath, ahead of the much-awaited 'Pink Test' between Australia and India in Sydney, scheduled to start from January 7.

Tendulkar gifted a signed India Test jersey to Mcgrath, which will be put up for auction by the McGrath Foundation. The New Year's Test at the SCG is also known as 'Pink Test' as it's a major fundraiser for the Mcgrath Foundation, a breast cancer charity set up by the former Australia pacer in memory of his late wife Jane.

Taking it to Twitter, Tendulkar posted a picture with Mcgrath, with both holding the autographed jersey by the Indian stalwart.

"Happy to lend my support to @McGrathFdn's noble efforts during the #PinkTest to help patients dealing with breast cancer," wrote Tendulkar while giving his best wishes to Mcgrath.

"It was wonderful meeting Glenn McGrath after long. My best wishes to him, his team & especially the nurses who are the backbone of this initiative," he added.

The Mcgrath Foundation was started in 2005 by the Aussie legend, three years before his wife Jane passed away while battling with breast cancer. The foundation raises money to place 'McGrath Breast Care Nurses' in communities across Australia and increases awareness about the disease.

The series is currently tied at 1-1 after India's comfortable victory in the MCG on Tuesday. The touring party, led by stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, registered an eight-wicket victory on Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test to level the series and shrug off memories of their horror batting collapse in Adelaide.