Musheer Khan slams magnificent century in Ranji Trophy final, breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record

Mumbai found itself in a position of ascendency on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy final with Musheer Khan and Shreyas Iyer guiding their side to a lead of 500-plus against Vidarbha. Musheer, who in the early stages of his first-class career has already hit a double century against Baroda earlier in the season, continued his memorable run for Mumbai smashing a gritty century when his side needed the most.

Musheer first stitched a 130-run stand with skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who made a valiant 73 after a quiet season with the bat and then followed it up with probably the match-sealing partnership of 168 runs alongside Shreyas Iyer. Iyer, who just lost a central contract, made a well-compiled 95 to storm back into the form after a quiet run. Musheer was solid throughout, played out tense periods of play and then drove and hit the balls on merit to bring up his second first-class century.

Musheer didn't fall into the trap of scoring fast and took his own sweet time to carve out a grinding yet mature knock, especially after the failure in the first innings. Musheer did get out after scoring 136 but that knock ensured that Mumbai were in a commanding position in the summit clash.

Musheer at 19 years and 41 days became the youngest Mumbai batter to slam a century in the Ranji Trophy as he surpassed the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who smashed twin tons in the 1994/95 season final against Punjab. Musheer's knock came at a time when Mumbai needed a big partnership after losing a quick couple of wickets and the all-rounder responded in style.

After both the set batters got out, veteran Shams Mulani took the mantle into his own hands as he helped the side's lead go beyond 500 and Mumbai might declare any time soon given there are a couple of days remaining to bowl Vidarbha out.