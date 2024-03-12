Musheer Khan shines with century again, Mumbai set Vidarbha 538-run target to win Ranji Trophy 2024

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Musheer Khan scored 136 runs in second innings of Ranji Trophy final

Mumbai are set to become Ranji Trophy champions for the record-extending 42nd time unless Vidarbha do the unthinkable and chase down 538 runs on the last two days of the final at the Wankhede stadium. Mumbai were bundled out for 418 runs in their second innings with a total lead of 537 runs late on the third day and Vidarbha openers made sure to see off tricky little period before stumps.

Mumbai batters piled on the agony on the opposition bowlers after play resumed at 141/2 and Musheer Khan starred for them smashing yet another century continuing his amazing form with the bat from the U19 World Cup. Unbeaten on 58 at stumps, skipper Ajinkya Rahane could add only 15 runs before getting out to Harsh Dubey in the first sesson.

But his wicket only invited more agony for Vidarbha with Shreyas Iyer coming out all guns blazing. He played freely after struggling in the last few innings in red-ball cricket scoring 95 runs of just 111 balls with 10 fours and three sixes. Iyer missed out on a well deserved century as he mistimed a lofted shot much to his disappointment. But his partnership of 168 runs with Musheer literally batted Vidarbha out of the game.

From here on Mumbai kept losing wickets at regular intervals even as Musheer completed a stunning century. He amassed 136 runs before getting out at Mumbai posted 418 runs before losing all their wickets. Harsh Dubey picked up a memorable five-wicket haul for Vidarbha. But they are now facing a mammoth target of 538 runs and have two days in hand to chase it down. They cannot go for draw either as Mumbai will anyways win on the basis of the first innings lead. For now though their openers Dhruv Shorey and Atharva Taide scored 10 runs making sure they didn't lose their wicket in two overs.