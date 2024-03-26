'Someone's trash is someone's treasure': Murali Kartik faces backlash for on-air comment on Yash Dayal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yash Dayal celebrates a wicket with RCB teammates.

Cricketer-turned-broadcaster Murali Kartik stirred up a hornet's nest on Monday (March 25) by making a controversial comment on Royal Challengers Bengaluru's latest signing, Yash Dayal.

The left-arm speedster was brought into the attack by skipper Faf du Plessis in the powerplay and he produced a fairly economical spell of 2-0-4-0 in his first two overs to keep the Punjab Kings batters under the pump.

Kartik who was on-air during the powerplay remarked, "Someone’s trash is someone’s treasure," referring to Yash's performance.

For the unversed, Dayal was at the receiving end of Rinku Singh's beast mode during the 13th match of IPL 2023 and got hammered for five sixes in a row while defending 29 off the final over.

Yash was brutally trolled across social media platforms for his underwhelming performance and was not in the mental space to compete on the field. He also fell ill subsequently and the then Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya confirmed that he was not fit to play.

"I can’t confirm that (on his chances of Yash Dayal playing again this season). He fell ill and lost 7-8 kilos after that match. There was a spread of viral infection during that period and also due to the pressure he had faced, his condition is presently not good enough to take the field. Someone’s loss is someone’s gain at the end of the day. It is going to take a long time before we see him on the field," Hardik had told the broadcasters.

Yash was released by Gujarat Titans after the season.

RCB showed faith in him and roped him in at the IPL 2024 auction by paying INR 5 crore and have given him a place in the playing XI during both games this season.

Kartik's comment didn't go down well with RCB and they took to the social media platform 'X' to back their seamer. "He's treasure. Period," RCB posted on X.

Danish Sait, who is fondly known as Mr. Nags and is fairly popular on social media also hit back at Kartik and called Kartik out for calling Yash trash.