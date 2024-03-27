MS Dhoni proves age is just a number, leaps in thin air to complete jaw-dropping catch in IPL 2024

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni celebrates with Deepak Chahar.

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni proved yet again that age is just a number during the seventh game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 17th edition when he leapt in thin air to grab a spectacular catch to dismiss Vijay Shankar of Gujarat Titans.

Dhoni's acrobatic effort came in the eighth over of Titans' run chase. CSK's latest recruit Daryl Mitchell bowled a fullish delivery marginally outside of Shankar's off stump and the GT batter went for a full-blooded drive to meet the ball.

To Shankar's despair, the ball took the outside half of his willow and went to the right of Dhoni and the latter didn't make any mistake in grabbing the opportunity with both hands. Dhoni anticipated the catch well and timed his dive to perfection to catch the ball.

Watch MS Dhoni's catch:

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings decimated Gujarat in the match by 63 runs as they successfully defended their mammoth total of 206. Chasing 207 to win the contest, the runners-up of the previous edition looked on course before their skipper Shubman Gill got out at an individual score of eight.

Gill's wicket had a debilitating effect on Titan's run chase. They lost wickets at regular intervals and could only post 143 on the board at the end of the 20 overs.

CSK's star allrounder Shivam Dube was the Player of the Match. He scored 51 off 23 deliveries with the help of two fours and five sixes at a scintillating strike rate of 221.73.

Dube credited his success to the "freedom" given to him by CSK and mentioned that the team wants him to bat at higher strike rates.

"This franchise (CSK) is something different from all others. They are giving me the freedom. They want me to do better and I also want to win some matches. (On handling short balls) I have worked in that way. It is helping me. I know they will bowl me some short balls and I'm ready for that. (Role in the batting order) They want me to do the same thing I did today. They want me to score with a higher strike-rate and that is what I'm doing," said Dube after the game.