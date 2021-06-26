Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CHENNAIIPL 'Plant trees, save forests': MS Dhoni 'planting the right thought'

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni passed on a strong environmental message, which was shared by the official account of his Indian Premier League franchise, Chennai Super Kings.

On their Twitter handle, CSK shared a picture of MS Dhoni next to a message, "Plant trees, save forests."

CSK wrote, "Planting the right thoughts! Thala!"

Dhoni was last seen in action during the 2021 edition of the IPL, where he led the CSK side, The Super Kings made a remarkable comeback to form after a disappointing last season, where they finished seventh.

The 2021 season was suspended mid-way due to COVID-19 infections in four participating franchises. The remainder of the season is set to be completed between September-October later this year.

Dhoni's CSK were second in the table, with five wins in seven matches.

Delhi Capitals were at the top of the table.