IPL 2021 | MS Dhoni smacks his first maximum of season, hits Prasidh Krishna for flax six: Watch

Image Source : IPLT20.COM MS Dhoni's six against Prasidh Krishna

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni left his fans in awe as he smacked a flat six off Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Prasidh Krishna on Wednesday. Promoting himself to the No.4 position at the Wankhede, Dhoni played a vital 8-ball 17 cameo at the death.

Dhoni, who hadn't hit a single boundary against Sunil Narine, hit a four off the KKR tweaker's delivery in the 17th over. On the penultimate delivery of the next over bowled by Krishna, the CSK captain hit it over the mid-wicket boundary for a maximum.

It was also Dhoni's first six of the season. He, however, couldn't stay in the middle for longer as he holed out to Eoin Morgan at extra-cover.

Last year in the UAE, Dhoni had a below-par season with the bat, managing to score just 200 runs in 14 games at an average of 25. He, however, had made it clear in CSK's last IPL 2020 fixture that it was 'definitely not' his last appearance in the yellow jersey.

Faf du Plessis's unbeaten 95 (off 60 balls) and his 115-run partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad (64 off 42 balls) helped Chennai post 220/3 in 20 overs. Du Plessis, who hit nine fours and four sixes, also shared a fifty partnership with Moeen Ali (25 off 12 balls).

The former South Africa skipper also hit Andre Russell for three consecutive fours in the penultimate over. He followed it up with two sixes off Pat Cummins in the last over but fell short of his maiden IPL ton by five runs.

For the Kolkata outfit, Varun Chakravarthy emerged as the best bowler with figures of 1/27 in his four overs. Narine, playing his first game of the season, also took one while conceding 34 in his spell.