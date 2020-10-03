IPL 2020: MS Dhoni criticises his batting against SRH after struggling in thrilling chase

Image Source : CSK MS Dhoni (left) struggles to catch a breath against SRH in Dubai on Friday.

Indian Premier League 2020 continues to deliver its high-octane matches and Friday’s Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash was no difference when the latter clinched a 7-run narrow win in a match which went down to the final over after some last-minute drama in Dubai.

While MS Dhoni, who ended the match 47*, was expected to finish off the job in his usual classic manner, the 39-year-old CSK skipper had to suffer some breathing issues in the closing stages of the match while he struggled to find his big hits throughout the match.

To fans delight, Dhoni finally promoted himself up the order at no.5 and took CSK close to the 165-target with an crucial 72-run partnership with 50-up Ravindra Jadeja. However the CSK skipper couldn’t cross the finish line on the day and had himself to blame for it.

“I was not able to middle a lot of deliveries. Was trying to hit it too hard. When the wicket is slightly at the slower side, it is better to time it. Looking at outfield it was subconsciously coming to us to hit the ball hard,” he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Talking about his health, after struggling on the ground catching his breath, MSD ensured he is fine and revealed he was buying himself time to finish the job.

“I am fine, I just tried to get as much as time as possible. It is quite dry out here. So, the throat gets dry and you start to cough. When you have legal signs, you can take some time off,” he said.

