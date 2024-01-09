Tuesday, January 09, 2024
     
  5. Mohammed Shami labels winning Arjuna award as 'dream'; provides injury update as England Tests loom large

Mohammed Shami labels winning Arjuna award as 'dream'; provides injury update as England Tests loom large

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami, one of the architects of the Men in Blue's World Cup 2023 campaign, is set to receive the Arjuna award, the second-highest sporting honour in the country. On the eve of the ceremony, Shami described the feeling of winning the award as a dream.

Anshul Gupta Published on: January 09, 2024
Image Source : PTI Mohammed Shami was one one of the 25 sportspersons and the only cricketer to be awarded Arjuna Award

Mohammed Shami, the star of India's near-perfect campaign in World Cup 2023, is set to receive the Arjuna Award, the country's second-highest sporting honour. Shami, who took 24 wickets in just seven matches, ended the tournament as the leading wicket-taker and on BCCI's special request, his name was nominated for the award. He is the only cricketer and one of 25 sportpersons, who will be receiving the award on Tuesday, January 9.

Ahead of the ceremony, Shami described his feeling of receiving the Arjuna Award. Shami considered himself lucky to be one of the few selected to be nominated for such a decorated honour.

“This award is a dream. An entire lifetime passes by and people are not able to win this award. It’s a matter of great joy and I’m feeling proud," Shami said. “A lot of individuals remain mere spectators as they watch others win these awards throughout their life. It’s a dream that remains unfulfilled for many,” Shami told ANI on Monday.

Shami has been out of action since owing to injury, which was somehow managed during the World Cup. Shami missed the whole South Africa tour and is racing against time to be fit for the Test series against England. However, Shami expressed confidence that he will be fit in time for the series, when it kicks off on January 25 in Hyderabad.

"My rehabilitation is well on track and the medical experts at NCA are happy with my progress. There is slight stiffness in my ankle but that's fine. I have started my training sessions and I believe I will be able to make a comeback in the England series. I am targeting the series for my return," Shami told TOI.

The five-match Test series will mark, India's third assignment in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and second for England, who drew the Ashes series 2-2 against Australia in June-July.

