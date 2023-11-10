Mohammed Shami aims to go past Shoaib Akhtar in IND vs NED World Cup clash in Bengaluru

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami has been no less than revelation in the ongoing ODI World Cup for India. He has so far picked up 16 wickets in just four matches at a staggering average of 7 and strike-rate of 9.5 while he has conceded runs only at an economy of 4.3. In the process, he also became the highest wicket-taker for India in the history of ODI World Cup.

Apart from ODI cricket, Shami is also a vital cog in the wheel for India in the Test format and has accounted for 229 scalps so far. Overall, Shami has picked up 440 wickets at the international level and is only four scalps away from levelling Pakistan legend, Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar who accounted for 444 scalps during his illustrious international career for Pakistan.

Going by Shami's form, the pacer can definitely add four or more wickets to his tally in the upcoming game against the Netherlands. Perhaps, there is every chance that Shami going past another Pakistan cricketer Saeed Ajmal who picked up 447 wickets in his career.

Also, the 33-year-old Shami has picked up 187 wickets in 98 ODIs so far and going by the rate he has been picking up wickets in this World Cup, he has a great chance to become only the fifth pacer for India to cross the 200-wicket mark in the ODI format in case India play the final as well. Moreover, Shami, unless he rests, will play his landmark 100th ODI in the semifinal clash mostly against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15.

Most wickets for Indian pacers in ODIs

Player Name Wickets Javagal Srinath 315 Ajit Agarkar 288 Zaheer Khan 282 Kapil Dev 253 Venkatesh Prasad 196 Mohammed Shami 187

