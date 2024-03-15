Why Harmanpreet Kaur was given not-out despite bat being in air when stumps were broken?

Follow us on Image Source : X Harmanpreet Kaur's run-out survival.

Harmanpreet Kaur survived a run-out scare in the run-chase of the WPL Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Mumbai Indians skipper came out to the crease at the fall of the second wicket in the form of Yastika Bhatia, who was cleaned up by Ellyse Perry. The MI skipper survived a pretty close run-out call early in the innings despite her bat being in the air when her stumps were broken.

The incident took place in the 8th over of the run-chase. Left-arm finger spinner Sophie Molineux came to bowl her second over and as Nat-Sciver Brunt guided a leg-stump line ball to short fine, the two batters set off for a run with Kaur being on the danger end. As she was a little away from the crease and Richa Ghosh was about to break the timber, the MI skipper gave a big dive to get behind the crease. Her bat initially was grounded when she came into the crease but seemingly skied up when Ghosh broke the stumps.

The third umpire was invited to have a look and after observing a few replays, decided to give Kaur not-out.

Why was she ruled not out?

Harmanpreet was ruled not out as per the laws of MCC. A batter can be given not out on run out on few circumstances. As per the MCC's law of "38.2 Batter not out Run out", "a batter is not out Run out in the circumstances of 38.2.1.1 or 38.2.1.2.

"38.2.1.1 He/She has been within his/her ground and has subsequently left it to avoid injury when the wicket is broken.

Note also the provisions of Law 30.1.2 (When out of his/her ground).

38.2.1.2 The ball, delivered by the bowler, has not made contact with a fielder before the wicket is broken," it states.

Also, the law 30.1 defines when the batter is out of his/her ground. The law 30.1 which is titled "When out of his/her ground", "30.1.1 A batter shall be considered to be out of his/her ground unless some part of his/her person or bat is grounded behind the popping crease at that end.

"30.1.2 However, a batter shall not be considered to be out of his/her ground if, in running or diving towards his/her ground and beyond, and having grounded some part of his/her person or bat beyond the popping crease, there is subsequent loss of contact between the ground and any part of his/her person or bat, or between the bat and person.

Due to this rule, Kaur was deemed not out.