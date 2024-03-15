MI vs RCB: Elysse Perry's valiant effort takes Royal Challengers Bangalore to maiden WPL final

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ellyse Perry against MI in the WPL eliminator game on March 15, 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore produced a stunning comeback to defeat Mumbai Indians by five runs in the Women's Premier League 2024 eliminator clash and qualify for the first-ever final on Friday, March 15.

The star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry recorded another brilliant performance by smashing a fifty and one crucial wicket to help RCB knock out the defending champions at New Delhi's Arun Jaitely Stadium.

Perry top-scored with 66 runs off 50 balls, her second fifty in the tournament, to help Bangalore post a total of 135/6 batting first. Mumbai dominated the majority of the game but RCB bowlers made a sensational comeback in the death overs to seal the low-scoring thriller.

After qualifying for a playoff with a dominant win over Mumbai, Smriti Mandhana-led RCB won the crucial toss and elected to bat first with the same playing eleven. Mumbai welcomed back in-form opener Yastika Bhatia in their playing eleven with Priyanka Bala sitting out.

Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine gave RCB a hopeful start by smashing three fours off in-form MI pacer Shabnim Ismail. But Mumbai bowlers were quick to reply with Devine and Mandhana's wickets in the next two overs.

Indian spinner Saika Ishaqe then bowled out promoted Disha Kasat on a duck in the fourth over as RCB witnessed a 20/0 to 23/3 collapse. Ellyse Perry, who took six wickets and scored 40 runs in the last game against Mumbai, once again took the responsibility with sensible batting in the middle overs.

Perry single-handedly boosted RCB's total to a challenging position before losing her wickets in the last over. Perry scored 66 off 50 balls to complete 300 runs in WPL 2024 and also clinch an Orange Cap.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, S Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh.