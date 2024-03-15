Friday, March 15, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. MI vs RCB: Elysse Perry's valiant effort takes Royal Challengers Bangalore to maiden WPL final

MI vs RCB: Elysse Perry's valiant effort takes Royal Challengers Bangalore to maiden WPL final

The star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry top-scored with 66 off 50 balls to help Royal Challengers Bangalore post a 135/6 total batting first in the WPL 2024 eliminator clash against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 15, 2024 23:23 IST
Ellyse Perry against MI
Image Source : PTI Ellyse Perry against MI in the WPL eliminator game on March 15, 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore produced a stunning comeback to defeat Mumbai Indians by five runs in the Women's Premier League 2024 eliminator clash and qualify for the first-ever final on Friday, March 15.

The star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry recorded another brilliant performance by smashing a fifty and one crucial wicket to help RCB knock out the defending champions at New Delhi's Arun Jaitely Stadium. 

Perry top-scored with 66 runs off 50 balls, her second fifty in the tournament, to help Bangalore post a total of 135/6 batting first. Mumbai dominated the majority of the game but RCB bowlers made a sensational comeback in the death overs to seal the low-scoring thriller. 

After qualifying for a playoff with a dominant win over Mumbai, Smriti Mandhana-led RCB won the crucial toss and elected to bat first with the same playing eleven. Mumbai welcomed back in-form opener Yastika Bhatia in their playing eleven with Priyanka Bala sitting out. 

Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine gave RCB a hopeful start by smashing three fours off in-form MI pacer Shabnim Ismail. But Mumbai bowlers were quick to reply with Devine and Mandhana's wickets in the next two overs. 

Indian spinner Saika Ishaqe then bowled out promoted Disha Kasat on a duck in the fourth over as RCB witnessed a 20/0 to 23/3 collapse. Ellyse Perry, who took six wickets and scored 40 runs in the last game against Mumbai, once again took the responsibility with sensible batting in the middle overs.

Related Stories
ICC announces reserve day conditions for T20 WC 2024, confirms stop-clock for white-ball cricket

ICC announces reserve day conditions for T20 WC 2024, confirms stop-clock for white-ball cricket

MIW vs RCBW WPL Eliminator Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore into final in thriller

MIW vs RCBW WPL Eliminator Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore into final in thriller

WPL Eliminator 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore to bat first, Yastika returns for Mumbai Indians

WPL Eliminator 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore to bat first, Yastika returns for Mumbai Indians

Perry single-handedly boosted RCB's total to a challenging position before losing her wickets in the last over. Perry scored 66 off 50 balls to complete 300 runs in WPL 2024 and also clinch an Orange Cap. 

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, S Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement