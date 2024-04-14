MI vs CSK: Rohit Sharma scripts history, becomes first Indian to achieve massive T20 milestone

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma broke a few records during his knock against the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024

Indian captain and former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma scripted history in the shortest format as he became the first Indian cricketer to hit 500 T20 sixes in the most-awaited clash of IPL 2024 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, April 14 at the Wankhede Stadium. Rohit with a six off Ravindra Jadeja in the 11th over having smashed his 43rd fifty in the IPL achieved the milestone as he became the fifth batter to do so and first Indian. On the same day, KL Rahul reached 300 sixes in the format in the earlier game between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Most sixes in T20 cricket

1056 - Chris Gayle (455 innings)

860 - Kieron Pollard (586 innings)

678 - Andre Russell (420 innings)

548 - Colin Munro (409 innings)

501* - Rohit Sharma (419 innings)

Most sixes by Indian players in T20 cricket

501* - Rohit Sharma (419 innings)

383 - Virat Kohli (365 innings)

328 - MS Dhoni (334 innings)

325 - Suresh Raina (319 innings)

300 - KL Rahul (205 innings)

Rohit also became the leading run-getter in MI vs CSK fixture as he surpassed Suresh Raina after scoring just five runs. MS Dhoni equalled Rohit earlier after scoring 20 runs but Rohit with an unbeaten 88, left everyone miles behind.

Most runs in MI vs CSK matches (IPL and CLT20)

809* - Rohit Sharma (MI) in 29 innings

736 - Suresh Raina (CSK) in 32 innings

732 - MS Dhoni (CSK) in 33 innings

664 - Ambati Rayudu (MI, CSK) in 33 innings

636 - Kieron Pollard (MI) in 25 innings