Watch - Matty Potts takes screamer to send back Latham during ENG vs NZ 2nd test

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Matthew Potts | File Photo

Matthew Potts took an absolute screamer to dismiss Latham on Anderson's delivery on the morning of the 2nd test between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge.

Anderson pitched the ball a wee bit short, Latham failed to keep the pull down, and Potts grabbed a screamer diving to his right at mid-wicket.

Earlier, Anderson bowled one of the best deliveries to Will Young without any luck. The ball pitched on a good length, threatened to come straight at Young, but moved away as it went past him.

As far as the match is concerned, England won the toss and opted to field first. Kiwi openers Latham and Young the major part of the morning session before getting out on consecutive deliveries by Ben Stokes and Jimmy Anderson.

Conway and Nicholls saw England through Lunch. The match hangs in balance at Lunch, and England would have expected to do a lot better with the ball in the morning. On the other hand, New Zealand have lost two wickets but have also piled on 108 runs.

Earlier, Kane Williamson, the skipper of New Zealand was ruled out of the second Test match against England after testing positive for COVID-19. Williamson undertook Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) after experiencing minor symptoms during the day and got the result the night before the match.

He will remain isolated for five days. Tom Latham is leading the side in the absence of Williamson. The rest of the touring party returned negative RATs.

New Zealand Playing XI

Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

England Playing XI

Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Matty Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson