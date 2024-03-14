Thursday, March 14, 2024
     
Lucknow Super Giants appoint former star Australian cricketer as consultant for IPL 2024

Adam Voges, head coach at Big Bash League giants Perth Scorchers, famously made his Test debut at the age of 35 and went on to score 1485 runs in just 20 matches at an amazing batting average of 61.87 with five centuries.

Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 14, 2024 23:34 IST
LSG players Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, KL Rahul
Image Source : PTI LSG players Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, KL Rahul at IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants announced the appointment of former Australian cricketer Adam Voges as a consultant for the upcoming IPL 2024 season. Voges is set to join LSG's much-changed staff under head coach Justin Langer ahead of the team's third season in Indian Premier League.

“Voges is a brilliant addition to the Lucknow Super Giants support staff. He and I have a long association together through Western Australia cricket and Perth Scorchers," Justin Langer said. "He himself is a very successful head coach.

“When I was the coach there, he was the captain. He took over from me and has done a phenomenal job in West Australian cricket. So, to have him involved with LSG is a great bonus for all of us. He is an outstanding person and an excellent coach. He will bring in so much. We are very thrilled to have him involved.” 

Lucknow Super Giants coaching staff for IPL 2024:

  1. Head Coach - Justin Langer
  2. Assistant coach - Lance Klusener
  3. Bowling coach - Morne Morkel
  4. Fielding coach - Jonty Rhodes
  5. Spin Consultant - S Sriram
  6. Assistant coach - Pravin Tambe
  7. Consultant - Adam Voges
  8. Director, Talent Search and Academies - MSK Prasad
