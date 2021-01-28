Image Source : TWITTER/T10LEAGUE live streaming PD Vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League When and where to watch Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators

Live Streaming Cricket T10 League 2021 Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators: Watch PD vs DG Group B live

Missing live cricket action? Find full details on when and where to watch T10 League 2021 Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators Group B live on Sony Ten Network and TV Telecast on Sony LIV. Get all the details like Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators live, T10 League 2021 live, live streaming cricket, PD vs DG live streaming, live streaming T10 League, T10 League Live streaming, sonyliv live streaming, sony ten live streaming, Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators live online, Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators live streaming online, live streaming cricket, T10 League 2021 trophy live cricket streaming on indiatvsports.

Pune Devils and Deccan Gladiators will lock horns in the second game of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. There are no chances of rain to intervene in the clash. While the Pune Devils squad will be led by Nasir Hossain, Deccan Gladiators will be headed by Kieron Pollard. Both the sides are equipped with many match-winners in their camp. Pune Devils have some big T20 names such as Dawid Malan, Mohammad Amir, Chadwick Walton and Hardus Viljoen. Similarly, Deccan Gladiators have skipper Pollard, Sunil Narine, Imran Tahir and Mohammad Shahzad in their artillery.

Live Streaming Cricket T10 League 2021 Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators: Watch PD vs DG Group B Live

When will Live Streaming Cricket T10 League 2021 Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators begin?

Live Streaming Cricket T10 League 2021 Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators will start at 07:45 PM.

When is the T10 League 2021 Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators?

T10 League 2021 Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators will take place on January 28. (Thursday)

How do I watch live streaming of the T10 League 2021 Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators?

You can watch T10 League 2021 Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T10 League 2021 Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators?

Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators will be aired on Sony TEN 3 and SIX.

What are the squads for T10 League 2021 Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators?

Pune Devils Squad: Dawid Malan, Mohammad Amir, Hardus Viljoen, Chadwick Walton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Monir Hossan Khan, Devon Thomas, Darwish Rasooli, Nasir Hossain (c), Kennar Lewis, Asif Khan, Mohammad Boota, n/a, Sam Wisniewski, Vriiitya Aravid, Karan KC, Munis Ansari

Deccan Gladiators Squad: Sunil Narine, TBC, Kieron Pollard (c), Imran Tahir, Aaron Summers, Azam Khan, Ravi Rampal, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Shazad, Prasanth Gupta, Zahoor Khan, Hafeez ur Rehman, Yasir Kaleem, Zeeshan Zameer, Hamdan Tahir, Imtiyaz Ahamad, Anwar Al