Live score Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020: KXIP look to extend unbeaten streak against RR

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our coverage of KXIP vs RR live IPL match from Abu Dhabi. Both sides will be eyeing the playoffs with Kings XI Punjab slightly better off than Rajasthan Royals. Kings XI have been in a red-hot form in the second half of the league having won five in a row since finishing bottom after their first seven games. The invincible run so far have made them almost certain for the playoffs. The Royals, however, will have to win both the games to survive in the contest. Here you can follow all the updates of KXIP vs RR live IPL match from Abu Dhabi.

LIVE Cricket Score: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020: Toss at 19:00 IST

18:45 IST: KXIP skipper KL Rahul is six runs short of 600 runs this season. He will be the first to 600 this season and second Indian after Virat Kohli to score 600 runs in two different IPL seasons. He had scored 659 runs in 2018. Kohli had scored 973 runs in 2016 and 634 runs in 2013.

18:40 IST: Rajasthan Royals will have to win both their matches to stay in contention. If they lose tonight they almost certain to pack their bags.

18:35 IST: KXIP presently stand fourth in the league table with 12 points from 12 matches and with an NRR of -0.049. KKR's loss to CSK have certainly increased their chances of making the playoffs. A win in both the games will leave them with 16 points and hence NNR will be out of question. If they lose one, they will have to depend on other factors

Brief Preview: The last time Kings XI Punjab had faced the Royals, Rahul Tewatia's inspirational knock had crumbled them in their 220-plus defense in Sharjah. However, this is a different KXIP team that the Royals will face in Abu Dhabi on Friday. While the Royals have incurred a topsy turvy run so far, KXIP have risen from the ashes of humiliation to script an astounding run to stay in contention fir the playoffs.

