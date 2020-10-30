IPL 2020: KXIP skipper KL Rahul matches Virat Kohli record

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of KXIP skipper KL Rahul

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul going through the best phase of his IPL career as after taking over as the captain of the Chandigarh-based franchise, the 28-year-old right-hander has successfully lead the Orange cap race from quite early in the tournament while keeping his side in the play-off battle after late surge that included five wins on the trot.

And on Friday when KXIP took on Rajasthan Royals in a crucial league stage encounter in Abu Dhabi, Rahul became the only second Indian batsman to score 600-plus runs twice in the IPL when he reached 6-run mark in the game.

He matched Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s feat who earlier scored above 600 runs in the IPL in 2013 and 2016. Kohli scored a sumptuous in 973 in 2016 while managed 634 runs in 2013 for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

For KL Rahul, the other instance of scoring 600+ runs was in 2018 when he finished the season with 659 runs in his debut season for KXIP before parting ways with RCB.

His 659 is also the highest run-scoring tally by a KXIP batsman in the season behind Shaun Marsh's 634 which strictly means if the KXIP skipper scores further 60 runs on the night then he will surpass his own record for the franchise.

