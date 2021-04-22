Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live IPL 2021 Match RCB vs RR: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Online on Hotstar JioTV Star Sports

Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers will be the cynosure of all eyes again when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium. Both hard-hitting batsmen have been the driving force behind RCB moving to the top of the IPL points table and, against a weak RR bowling attack missing Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes, they would be raring to go big again.

At what time does Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2021 16th match begin?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2021 16th match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2021 16th match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2021 16th match will take place on April 22 (Thursday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2021 16th match?

You can watch Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2021 16th match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2021 16th match?

You can watch Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2021 16th match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2021 16th match?

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Kyle Jamieson, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Daniel Christian, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Adam Zampa, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams