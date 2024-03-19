Legends Cricket Trophy Final Live: When and Where to watch live NYS Strikers vs Rajasthan Kings match?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Robin Uthappa

New York Superstar Strikers will lock horns against Rajasthan Kings in the final of Legends Cricket Trophy. The tournament this time around was played in 90 balls per innings format and interestingly, there was no playoff or semifinals played with the top two teams making it to the final directly. Accordingly, the Dan Christian-led New York team topped the points table with five wins in six matches to make it to the summit clash of the season.

Rajasthan Kings, led by Robin Uthappa, ended at the second place with four wins in six outings. The two sides played once before in the league stage this season and the Strikers won the match comfortably by seven wickets. They chased down 151 runs comfortably in the 13th over itself with Chadwick Walton smashing 81 runs off just 29 balls opening the innings. It remains to be seen if their domination will continue in the final as well.

Where to Watch NYS Strikers vs Rajasthan Kings match live in India?

Legends Cricket Trophy final will be telecast live on Star Sports and the live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Venue

The final of Legends Cricket Trophy is set to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele

Match Time

The summit clash between New York Superstar Strikers and Rajasthan Kings will commence at 7 PM IST.

Squads

Rajasthan Kings Squad: Robin Uthappa(w/c), Hamilton Masakadza, Chathuranga de Silva, Angelo Perera, Peter Trego, Ashley Nurse, Manpreet Gony, Rajesh Bishnoi, Munaf Patel, Shadab Jakati, Bipul Sharma, S Sreesanth, Lendl Simmons, Hamid Hassan, Imran Tahir, Kirk Edwards, Robin Bist, Parvinder Awana, Pawan Negi, Jatin Saxena

New York Superstar Strikers Squad: Chadwick Walton(w), Alviro Petersen, Chamara Kapugedera, Daniel Christian(c), Asela Gunaratne, Narsingh Deonarine, Colin de Grandhomme, Dhammika Prasad, Jerome Taylor, Sulieman Benn, Rahul Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Isuru Udana, Ricardo Powell, Lahiru Thirimanne, Nuwan Pradeep