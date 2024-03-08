Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Live telecast: When and where to watch LCT matches streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Yuvraj Singh is set to return to field with LCT.

The cricket fans will be enthralled over the next 10-odd days as the retired international players will roll back the clock in the second edition of Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) that is set to get underway from March 8. As many as seven teams are taking part in the tournament and a total of 22 matches will be played in Kandy, Sri Lanka till March 19. New York Super Strikers, Dubai Giants, Delhi Devils, Rajasthan Kings, Colombo Lions, Kandy Samp Army and Punjab Royals are the teams participating in the tournament.

Notably, the format of the competition this year is not T20 and like the Hundred, it will be played in the 90-ball format. Each team will play 90 balls in their innings. The second edition of Legends Cricket Trophy will get going with the match between Dubai Giants and and New York Super Strikers at 7 PM IST on March 8 (Friday).

Former India cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina Harbhajan Singh and Robin Uthappa have been named captains of different teams while the likes of Chris Gayle and Aaron Finch among a host of other players will also take part in the star-studded competition. It will indeed be a treat for the fans as these players will lock horns against each other in search for glory.

When and where to watch Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 live on TV and OTT in India?

All the 22 matches of the tournament will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi and on its HD channels in India. However, as of now there is no information of live streaming in India. As soon as we get any information, we will update it here.

Squads

Colombo Lions: Chris Gayle (captain), Ross Taylor, Ben Dunk (wicketkeeper), Darren Bravo, Jesse Ryder, Asghar Afghan, Nowruz Mangal, Yasir Shah, Zulfiqar Babar, Dawlat Zadran, Robert Frylinck, Muhammad Irfan, Khalid Usman, Khawar Ali

Delhi Devils: Suresh Raina (captain), Shahid Afridi, Jacob Oram, Ambati Rayudu, Sohail Tanvir, Matt Prior (wicketkeeper), Anureet Singh, Praveen Gupta, Saman Jayantha, Ishan Malhotra, Pravin Tambe, Iqbal Abdullah, Nagendra

Dubai Giants: Harbhajan Singh (captain), Shaun Marsh, Richard Levi, Solomon Mire, Thisara Perera, Jonathan Carter, Samuel Badree, Suranga Lakmal, Sachith Pathirana, Denesh Ramdin (wicketkeeper), Fidel Edwards, Gurkeerat Mann, Vernon Philander, Saurabh Tiwari, Ben Laughlin

Kandy Samp Army: Aaron Finch (captain), Stuart Binny, Joe Burns, Upul Tharanga (wicketkeeper), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Seekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Kulasekara, Jonathan Wells, Kevin O'Brien, Tino Best, Christopher Mpofu, Liam Plunkett

New York Superstar Strikers: Yuvraj Singh (captain), Dan Christian, Isuru Udana, Chadwick Walton (wicketkeeper), Jerome Taylor, Ricardo Powell, Alviro Petersen, Nuwan Pradeep, Asela Gunarathne, Chamara Kapugedara, Rahul Sharma, Lahiru Thirimanne

Punjab Royals: Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Martin Guptill, Naman Ojha (wicketkeeper), Miguel Cummins, Dilshan Munaweera, Abdul Razzaq, Monty Panesar, Asad Shafiq, Javon Searles, Phil Mustard, Neil Broom, Siddhartha Trivedi, Upul Indrasiri

Rajasthan Kings: Robin Uthappa (captain/wicketkeeper), Lendl Simmons, Imran Tahir, Angelo Perera, Sreesanth, Ashley Nurse, Hamilton Masakadza, Chaturanga De Silva, Parvinder Awana, Peter Trego, Pawan Negi, Hamid Hassan, Bipul Sharma, Rajesh Bishnoi