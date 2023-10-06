Left out of squad, senior Indian batter wishes Rohit Sharma and Co. his best for World Cup 2023 in viral post

Follow us on Image Source : AP The Indian team will begin its campaign against Australia on October 8

New Zealand made a statement and a half as the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 kicked off at the world's largest stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 5 against the defending champions England. There wasn't any opening ceremony but the captains' day followed by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar declaring the tournament open was surely a moment to be savoured.

There are still a couple of days before the hosts Team India gets its campaign underway against Australia on Sunday, October 8 in Chennai. However, on the opening day of the tournament, a special wish came for the Men in Blue from one of the best opening batters for India in recent times, Shikhar Dhawan.

Dhawan, who wasn't considered for India's World Cup squad wished his best to Rohit Sharma and Co. saying, "Chak De India! Let’s paint the world blue, boys! All the best on your World Cup journey. Bring that trophy home!" Dhawan's post soon went viral given he has been in the news for the last couple of days due to his divorce with his ex-wife Aesha.

Dhawan, who was in the ODI mix for India up until last year, hasn't been in the scheme of things since the start of the year. As he admitted himself, Ishan Kishan's double hundred in Bangladesh was the last nail in his coffin as far as his place was considered given there was a dip in his form and his strike rate constantly came under the scanner.

Since then Shubman Gill has taken the second opener's slot and has made his own having smashed five centuries in 2023 so far. Gill's dymanism along with Rohit's solidity at the top has been successful for India so far in ODI cricket and the fans and the whole country will hope that they can continue this in the World Cup.

