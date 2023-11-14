Australia announce squad for India tour; selectors continue to mull over Meg Lanning's successor

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australian women's cricket team.

Australia have announced a strong 16-member squad for their multi-format tour of India starting December 21. New South Wales left-arm pacer Lauren Cheatle has earned an international call-up after spending four years on the sidelines and is joined by the Hobart Hurricanes' allrounder Heather Graham, who missed the last series against the West Indies on home soil.

Notably, the selectors have not announced a full-time captain and a decision on that is expected to be taken once the tour comes closer. Wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy has led the side in the past 18 months during the absence of then-full-time skipper Meg Lanning.

But with Lanning now retired and Healy recovering from surgery on her right index finger following a tragic incident involving her two Staffordshire bull terriers, the selectors want to take their time and assess Healy's fitness before announcing her as Lanning's likely successor.

Meanwhile, Cheatle has been rewarded for her outstanding display with the ball in the ongoing season of the Women's Big Bash League. Cheatle who plays for Sydney Sixers is currently the joint-leading wicket-taker in the WBBL|09 with 19 scalps in 10 matches.

The 25-year-old pacer has endured some tough times lately battling multiple shoulder and back injuries. Her last ODI appearance for Australia came against New Zealand on March 3, 2019, in Melbourne.

Australia squad:

Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle (Test only), Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20Is only), Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

India vs Australia:

Date Time Match Venue 21 December to December 24, 2023 9:30 AM Test Wankhede Stadium 28 December, 2023 1:30 PM 1st ODI Wankhede Stadium 30 December, 2023 1:30 PM 2nd ODI Wankhede Stadium 2 January, 2024 1:30 PM 3rd ODI Wankhede Stadium 5 January, 2024 7 PM 1st T20I DY Patil Stadium 7 January, 2024 7 PM 2nd T20I DY Patil Stadium 9 January, 2024 7 PM 3rd T20I DY Patil Stadium

