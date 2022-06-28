Latest ICC Women’s T20 rankings out: Know where the likes of Harmanpreet, Mandhana and Yadav stand

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Harmanpreet Kaur | File Photo

After a terrific bowling performance vs Sri Lanka in the recently concluded T20 series, left-arm spinner Radha Yadav progressed seven places to take up the 13th place in the latest ICC Women's T20 players rankings.

The other Indian bowlers who have advanced in rankings are Pooja Vastrakar, who has moved up 30 places to the 32nd spot, and Renuka Thakur, who has jumped 83 places to reach the 97th spot.

Vastrakar clinched only two wickets in the T20 series, while she also scored 27 runs. Thakur was also able to clinch only two wickets in the three-match T20 series.

As far as the batting department goes, Smriti Mandhana (fourth), Jemimah Rodrigues (14th) and Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (18th) have retained their rankings.

In the batting chart, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu has moved up one place to a career-best seventh position after aggregating 139 runs in three matches. She had struck a match-winning 80 not out in the final T20I in Dambulla.

Athapaththu has also gained two slots to reach seventh in the all-rounders' list. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Anushka Sanjeewani has moved up four places to 60th among batters.

Sri Lanka spinners Oshadi Ranasinghe (up 11 places to 26th), Sugandika Kumari (up to nine places to 40th) and Inoka Ranaweera (up16 places to 47th) have also improved their rankings.

India and Sri Lanka will now battle it out in a three-match ODI series starting July 1.

(Inputs PTI)