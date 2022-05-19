Kohli couldn't build a team like Ganguly: Sehwag

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Sehwag | File Photo

Virender Sehwag rated Ganguly's leadership above that of Virat Kohli, stating that numbers-wise, Kohli will always be among the greatest ever to lead the Indian team, but still couldn't build a team like Ganguly did.

Sehwag, in an interview, said, "Sourav Ganguly built a new team, brought in new players, and backed them through their highs and lows. I doubt if Kohli did that in his tenure"

He added that a captain needs to give his players confidence, and while Kohli did back a a few players, the opposite is also true.

"In my opinion, the #1 captain is the one who builds a team and gives confidence to his players. Kohli backed some players, some he did not."

Talking about Rishabh Pant, he mentioned that DC's captain will be more successful if he opens in limited over cricket.

"We don't play limited-overs to score 50 or 100 but to score at a brisk pace, no matter the situation or the opposition. At no. 4 or 5, he will find himself in situations that demand greater responsibility, but if he opens, Pant will be far more successful."

He further went on to say that with Shaw and Pant in test team, opposition will have to think if even 400 is enough.

"Opposition will have to think if 400 would be enough with Shaw and Pant in our ranks. Shaw and Pant in one team could help India rule Test cricket, win the World Test Championship,"

(Inputs IANS)