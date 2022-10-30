IND vs SA: KL Rahul slammed aggressively; fans say we want Pant

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER KL Rahul

KL Rahul's underwhelming performance in India's third T20 World Cup match made fans furious. Rahul has not been able to score in all the three matches so far. In the match on Sunday, he was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi after scoring just 9 runs off 14 deliveries.

In the previous two matches too, the 30-year-old opener didn't manage to add descent runs from his bat.

Image Source : INDIA TVKL Rahul Stats

Fans on Twitter got disappointed and flooded the Twitter with sarcastic posts.

Disappointed netizens suggested Rishabh Pant as an opener in place of KL Rahul.

KL Rahul's performance in T20 World Cup so far:

Matches played: 8

Runs Scored: 216

Highest Score: 69

Strike-Rate: 134.16

50s/100s: 3/0

4s/6s: 20/8

Earlier in the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. They set a target of 134 runs.

South Africa Playing XI:

Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

India Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Latest Cricket News