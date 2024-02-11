KL Rahul shares fitness update ahead of 3rd Test against England, star batter hits nets | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY KL Rahul.

Indian star KL Rahul has shared a fitness update ahead of the 3rd Test against England at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium in Rajkot as he eyes to return to the Playing XI. Rahul missed the second Test after picking pain in his quadriceps but was picked by the BCCI for the last three Tests subject to fitness clearance.

Rahul was among the four big absentees in the second Test in Vizag along with Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj. The Indian team handed a debut cap to Rajat Patidar for the second match as Rahul's replacement. Now after the squad announcement for the final three matches, the 31-year-old has hit the nets days ahead of the third Test.

In an Instagram story shared by the Indian batter, Rahul was seen training seemingly without discomfort in nets. He titled the story with the caption 'Sunday'.

Rahul, Jadeja and Siraj have been picked by India for the three remaining Test matches, however, the participation of the first two is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team. The Indian Board confirmed the development on Saturday while announcing the squad.

In the two notes shared by BCCI while naming the squad, the Indian Board wrote about Kohli and the duo of Jadeja and Rahul:

"1: Virat Kohli will remain unavailable for selection for the remainder of the series due to personal reasons. The Board fully respects and supports Mr. Kohli’s decision.

2: **The participation of Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team."

The third Test will be played from February 15 onwards in Rajkot.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul*, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep