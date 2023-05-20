KKR vs LSG: Weather Report - Rain to play spoilsport in 68th match of IPL 2023?

Follow us on Image Source : LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS, TWITTER Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Kolkata Knight riders and Lucknow Super Giants are set to face each other in the 68th match of IPL 2023 on May 20. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST and will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. However, the city witnessed rain just one day ahead of the game on Friday. Will rain play spoilsport in the crucial match of the tournament? Let's find out.

Here's all you need to know about the weather forecast at Kolkata-

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is less chance of rain to interrupt the match hours. However, there is a high possibility of rain-showers throughout the day till 7 PM. There is more than 40% possibility of rain during afternoon. On the other hand, a cover cloud cover of less than 48% is expected during match hours.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be dangerously humid throughout the match and the humidity is predicted to fluctuate around 75% to 84% during the match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 33 degrees celsius at the beginning of the game and is expected to decrease to 30 degrees celsius towards the end.​​​

What if it rains?

If rain interuppts the game, then there is a possibility of the overs to shorten. And even this is not possible then the match will be abandoned and both teams will have to share 1 point each. This will also result in LSG who are currently at 15 points will get 16 points and move closer to the Playoffs qualification, On the other hand, KKR will be knocked out of the Playoffs race as they will get stuck at 13 points.

What are the full squads?

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan, Kyle Mayers, Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Amit Mishra, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge, Karan Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aarya Desai

