Sunday, February 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. KKR full squad for IPL 2022: List of all the players bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 Auction

KKR full squad for IPL 2022: List of all the players bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 Auction

KKR retained Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, and Varun Chakravarthy ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. They had 48 crores reaming purse going into the mega auction. Here is the full list of players bought by Kolkata Knight Riders.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 13, 2022 21:47 IST
File photo of Kolkata Knight Riders
Image Source : TWITTER/ IPL

File photo of Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR full squad for IPL 2022: List of all the players bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 Auction

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders have bought the following players ahead of the IPL 2022. 

Players List

Players Retained by KKR 

Sunil Narine

Andre Russell

Venkatesh Iyer

Varun Chakravarthy

KKR reaming purse ahead of IPL auction 2022

48 crores

KKR in Indian Premier League history

2008 6th out of 8 League stage

2009 8th out of 8 League stage

2010 6th out of 8 League stage

2011 4th out of 10 Playoffs

2012 2nd out of 9 Champions

2013 7th out of 9 League stage

2014 2nd out of 8 Champions

2015 5th out of 8 League stage

2016 4th out of 8 Playoffs

2017 3rd out of 8 Playoffs

2018 3rd out of 8 Playoffs

2019 5th out of 8 League stage

2020 5th out of 8 League stage

2021 4th out of 8 Runners-up

List of KKR Head coaches

2008–2009 Australia John Buchanan

2010–2011 Australia Dav Whatmore

2012–2015 Australia Trevor Bayliss

2016–2019 South Africa Jacques Kallis

2020–present New Zealand Brendon McCullum

KKR captain in the history of IPL

2008, 2010 - India - Sourav Ganguly

2009 - New Zealand - Brendon McCullum

2011–2017 - India - Gautam Gambhir

2018–2020 - India - Dinesh Karthik

2020–2021 - England - Eoin Morgan

 

Retentions: Andre Russell (12 Cr), Varun CV (8 Cr), Venkatesh Iyer (8 Cr), Sunil Narine (6 Cr)

Auction signings

- Batsmen & Wicketkeepers:Shreyas Iyer (12.25 Cr), Sheldon Jackson (0.60 Cr), Ajinkya Rahane (1 Cr), Rinku Singh (0.55 Cr), Baba Indrajith (0.20 Cr), Abhijit Tomar (0.40 Cr), Sam Billings (2 Cr), Alex Hales (1.50 Cr)

- Bowlers:Rasikh Dar (0.20 Cr), Ashok Sharma (0.55 Cr), Tim Southee (1.5 Cr), Umesh Yadav (2 Cr)

- Allrounders:Pat Cummins (7.25 Cr), Nitish Rana (8 Cr), Shivam Mavi (7.25 Cr), Anukul Roy (0.20 Cr), Chamika Karunaratne (0.50 Cr), Pratham Singh (0.20 Cr), Ramesh Kumar (0.20 Cr), Mohd. Nabi (1 Cr), Aman Hakim Khan (0.20 Cr)

Purse Remaining: 0.45 Cr

Squad strength: 25 (17 - Indian, 8 - overseas)

Write a comment

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News