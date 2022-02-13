KKR full squad for IPL 2022: List of all the players bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 Auction

KKR full squad for IPL 2022: List of all the players bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 AuctionTwo-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders have bought the following players ahead of the IPL 2022.
Players List
Players Retained by KKR
Andre Russell
Venkatesh Iyer
Varun Chakravarthy
KKR reaming purse ahead of IPL auction 2022
48 crores
KKR in Indian Premier League history
2008 6th out of 8 League stage
2009 8th out of 8 League stage
2010 6th out of 8 League stage
2011 4th out of 10 Playoffs
2012 2nd out of 9 Champions
2013 7th out of 9 League stage
2014 2nd out of 8 Champions
2015 5th out of 8 League stage
2016 4th out of 8 Playoffs
2017 3rd out of 8 Playoffs
2018 3rd out of 8 Playoffs
2019 5th out of 8 League stage
2020 5th out of 8 League stage
2021 4th out of 8 Runners-up
List of KKR Head coaches
2008–2009 Australia John Buchanan
2010–2011 Australia Dav Whatmore
2012–2015 Australia Trevor Bayliss
2016–2019 South Africa Jacques Kallis
2020–present New Zealand Brendon McCullum
KKR captain in the history of IPL
2008, 2010 - India - Sourav Ganguly
2009 - New Zealand - Brendon McCullum
2011–2017 - India - Gautam Gambhir
2018–2020 - India - Dinesh Karthik
2020–2021 - England - Eoin Morgan
Retentions: Andre Russell (12 Cr), Varun CV (8 Cr), Venkatesh Iyer (8 Cr), Sunil Narine (6 Cr)
Auction signings
- Batsmen & Wicketkeepers:Shreyas Iyer (12.25 Cr), Sheldon Jackson (0.60 Cr), Ajinkya Rahane (1 Cr), Rinku Singh (0.55 Cr), Baba Indrajith (0.20 Cr), Abhijit Tomar (0.40 Cr), Sam Billings (2 Cr), Alex Hales (1.50 Cr)
- Bowlers:Rasikh Dar (0.20 Cr), Ashok Sharma (0.55 Cr), Tim Southee (1.5 Cr), Umesh Yadav (2 Cr)
- Allrounders:Pat Cummins (7.25 Cr), Nitish Rana (8 Cr), Shivam Mavi (7.25 Cr), Anukul Roy (0.20 Cr), Chamika Karunaratne (0.50 Cr), Pratham Singh (0.20 Cr), Ramesh Kumar (0.20 Cr), Mohd. Nabi (1 Cr), Aman Hakim Khan (0.20 Cr)
Purse Remaining: 0.45 Cr
Squad strength: 25 (17 - Indian, 8 - overseas)