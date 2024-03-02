Saturday, March 02, 2024
     
Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard was seen at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event in Jamnagar. Pollard, who was plying his trade for the Karachi Kings in PSL 2024, left the tournament midway to be attend the event.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: March 02, 2024 10:01 IST
Kieron Pollard was in Jamnagar on Friday, March 1 for the
Image Source : KARACHIKINGSARY/PTI/SCREENGRAB Kieron Pollard was in Jamnagar on Friday, March 1 for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard was one of the many cricketers present at the star-studded pre-wedding bash of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant in Jamnagar on Friday, March 1. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who are set to tie the knot in July, are holding a pre-wedding bash for the who's who of celebrities across sport and entertainment industries, not just from India but also worldwide.

Pollard interestingly was in the middle of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) representing the Karachi Kings and left the tournament midway to attend the event in Gujarat's Jamnagar in India. Pollard, who has been associated with the Mumbai Indians, the IPL franchise owned by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited, is now part of the franchise's teams in SA20 and ILT20 in the UAE as well. Not just him, several other players associated with MI franchises across T20 leagues around the world were also present.

Tim David, Trent Boult, Dwayne Bravo, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran and Nicholas Pooran were also present at the event in Jamnagar. Among Indians, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Zaheer Khan, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan were present at the celebration event.

Pollard's video has gone viral as the fans reacted to the veteran all-rounder's decision to leave a tournament midway. However, Pollard won't miss a game as he is set to be back for the Karachi Kings' next game against Multan Sultans on Sunday, March 3.

Kings are currently in the 5th position on the points table after losing two games on the trot in the home stretch. The Shan Masood-led side will hope to come back to the winnings ways in the remaining home games at the National Stadium. Not just cricketers pop stars like Rihanna and several leading politicians around the world were also present.

