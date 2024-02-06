Kane Williamson smashes consecutive Test hundreds against South Africa to record career milestone

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kane Williamson celebrates his century.

Former New Zealand Test skipper Kane Williamson is going through a purple patch of his own as the 33-year-old smashed yet another Test hundred on Tuesday (February 6) - his sixth in the last 10 innings.

After scoring 118 in the first innings of the ongoing Test against South Africa at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Williamson hammered his second of the game on day three.

Notably, this is the first time Kane Williamson has scored hundreds in both innings of his illustrious Test career.

His feat has helped him become the fifth Kiwi batter to score hundreds in both innings of a Test fixture. Glenn Turner was the first Blackcaps batter to reach the historic milestone when he scored 101 and 110* against Australia in Christchurch in March 1974. Geoff Howarth, Andrew Jones and Peter Fulton emulated Turner's record in 1978, 1991 and 2013 respectively.

Williamson's hundred in the second innings is his 31st in the red-ball format alongside 13 centuries that he has already scored in the ODI circuit. The right-handed batter has now equalled Steve Smith who also has 44 international tons (32 in Tests and 12 in ODIs) for Australia.

New Zealand players to score hundreds in each innings of a Test match:

Player 1st innings 2nd innings Opposition Venue Glenn Turner 101 110* Australia Christchurch Geoff Howarth 122 102 England Auckland Andrew Jones 122 100* Sri Lanka Hamilton Peter Fulton 136 110 England Auckland Kane Williamson 118 109 South Africa Mount Maunganui

New Zealand's playing XI:

Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry

South Africa's playing XI:

Neil Brand (c), Edward Moore, Raynard van Tonder, Zubayr Hamza, David Bedingham, Keegan Petersen, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Duanne Olivier, Tshepo Moreki, Dane Paterson