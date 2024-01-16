Kane Williamson ruled out for remainder of T20I series against Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kane Williamson.

New Zealand's white-ball skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the last three T20Is against Pakistan following a hamstring injury that he suffered during the second T20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, January 14.

Williamson, 33, was due to miss the third T20I anyway but has now been sidelined from the entire series. The Kiwi skipper underwent a scan on Monday that confirmed a minor hamstring strain which he picked up while batting during the 2nd T20I.

The Blackcaps captain was due to be replaced by Josh Clarkson in the 3rd T20I but a shoulder injury to the latter jeopardised his chances of coming in as a replacement and now Will Young will fill in for Williamson.

A statement released by New Zealand Cricket mentioned that "a timeline for Williamson’s rehabilitation and return to cricket is still being established with a goal of being ready for selection in the Test Series against South Africa starting next month".

New Zealand's head coach Garry Stead mentioned that wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert will take Williamson's place in the playing XI and most probably take the wicketkeeping duties from Devon Conway.

The hosts have been fairly clinical in terms of their performance in the ongoing series against the Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Pakistan.

The Kiwi batters have been able to demolish the Pakistani attack in both games and posted 226 and 194 in both outings.

While the first T20I at Eden Park in Auckland turned out to be a walk in the park for New Zealand as they emerged victorious by 46 runs, the second fixture at Seddon Park in Hamilton was comparatively evenly contested and witnessed the home side cross the finishing line by 21 runs.

The 3rd T20I of the series will be played at the University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday, January 17.