Kane Williamson reacts to South Africa's second string squad for Test series, gives update on his fitness

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kane Williamson

Former New Zealand Test skipper Kane Williamson is excited to return to Test cricket after quite a long gap. New Zealand are scheduled to host South Africa for the two-match Test series starting from February. But the contest has come under the shadow of T20 league (SA20), as the visitors have named a second-string squad with a host of uncapped players for this series.

However, Williamson is not much fussed about it at all and believes that it will be a tough contest over the course of both Test matches. He also stated that the Kiwi cricketers know a few of the Proteas players having played with him in County Cricket. "For us, we just want to focus on the cricket that we want to play and the plans that we have and that doesn't change from opposition to opposition. There are adjustments within the conditions etc, but there are a number of players in the South African side that members of our team are quite certainly familiar with playing county cricket and these things.

"So we are under no illusions that it is going to be a tough contest for sure. They are all very good players and we just want to keep bringing the focus back to our cricket," Williamson said. Meanwhile, New Zealand's number three batter is making a comeback after recovering from another injury he sustained during the T20I series against Pakistan recently. But the former Test skipper has declared himself fit and is looking forward to joining the group for the Test series again.

"My hamstring is good, it's progressed well in the last couple of weeks. Feeling good, and looking forward to getting back to training and joining up with the team. The weather has been incredible. Extremely hot, so yup I am confident and like I said will just be nice to join back up with the side and I think all the guys are really looking forward to getting back together as a Test team," the 33-year-old added. Moreover, he is also confident that other injured players Kyle Jamieson and Tom Blundell are also set to play the first Test against South Africa.