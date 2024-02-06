Kane Williamson levels Steve Smith's record with his heroics vs South Africa

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kane Williamson

The ongoing Test series between New Zealand and South Africa was always anticipated to be one-sided with the visitors sending a second-string squad thanks to the series clashing with SA20. To make things worse for the new-look South Africa side, Kane Williamson has hit the strides in the opening Test itself on his comeback from injury and has plundered runs for fun in both innings of the first Test at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

He scored 118 runs in the first innings helping New Zealand recover from 39/2 with Rachin Ravindra who scored 240 runs. It was his 30th Test ton and to back it up, Williamson, on the third day of the Test, smashed his 31st ton in the format and also levelled former Australia skipper Steve Smith's record at the international level.

Williamson now has a total of 44 centuries in his international career, same as Smith who is yet to hit a century since June 2023. Interestingly, the 33-year-old Kiwi had only 25 Test hundreds exactly one year ago and since then, he has breached the three-figure mark six times in as many Test matches.

Most international centuries among active players

Players Centuries Virat Kohli 80 David Warner 49 Joe Root 46 Rohit Sharma 46 Steve Smith 44 Kane Williamson 44

New Zealand in commanding position in first Test

As far as the Test match is concerned, New Zealand are in a commanding position at the end of day three. After posting a mammoth total of 511 runs in first innings, they skittled South Africa for just 162 runs thanks to a collective effort from the bowling unit. The hosts didn't enforce follow-on and instead, decided to bat again and courtesy of Williamson's century, they have so far reached 179/4 stretched the lead to 480 runs. With two days to go, the Proteas will have to bat out of their skins to even draw this Test match.