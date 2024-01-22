Josh Brown breaks Chris Gayle's 13-year-old record, slams second-fastest century in BBL history in a knockout

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Josh Brown slammed a 57-ball 140 in Big Bash League challenger to take Brisbane Heat to the final

Josh Brown, the 30-year-old Queensland batter, created history and broke and achieved several records as he left behind his struggling knock in the qualifier and played a match-winning knock of 140 off 57 against the Adelaide Strikers on Monday, January 22 to take his side to the final of Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24. It felt like Brown was batting on a different wicket altogether as his 140 runs came in just 57 balls and leaving extras out, the rest of the batters scored 66 off 63 balls.

Brown was on song from the first ball and almost looked like he was proving a point that he belongs after a scratchy 22-ball 15 against the Sydney Sixers a few days ago. The Strikers bowlers were in for a pasting as Brown scored a 41-ball century, the second fastest in BBL history, and smashed 10 fours and 12 sixes in his whirlwind knock.

On his way, Brown broke one and achieved two records. 12 sixes were the most in a BBL innings as Brown surpassed Chris Gayle while 140 is the third highest individual score in BBL history after Glenn Maxwell's 154 and Marcus Stoinis' 147.

Fastest century in Big Bash League history

Craig Simmons - 39 balls (Scorchers vs Sixers), 2014

Josh Brown - 41 balls (Heat vs Strikers), 2024

Luke Wright - 44 balls (Stars vs Hurricanes), 2012

Most sixes in an innings by a batter in BBL history

12 - Josh Brown (Heat vs Strikers); Gold Coast, 2023-24

11 - Chris Gayle (Thunder vs Strikers); Sydney, 2011-12

11 - Craig Simmons (Scorchers vs Sixers); Sydney, 2013-14

Highest individual score in BBL history

154* off 64 - Glenn Maxwell (Stars vs Hurricanes), 2022 in Melbourne

147* off 79 - Marcus Stoinis (Stars vs Sixers), 2020 in Melbourne

140 off 57 - Josh Brown (Heat vs Strikers), 2024 at Gold Coast