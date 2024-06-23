Jos Buttler smashes five sixes in an over against Harmeet Singh, misses Yuvraj Singh's historical record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jos Buttler.

England captain Jos Buttler turned on his butcher mode as he ripped apart the USA's bowling attack in his team's clash against the USA in the T20 World Cup 2024. Buttler smashed five sixes in an over as he took down left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh for a massive 32-run over.

Buttler could well have equalled Indian icon Yuvraj Singh's record had he faced the first ball of Harmeet's second over, which was the 9th of the innings and hit it for a six. Phil Salt gave the strike to Buttler on the first ball, following which the English captain turned on his beast mode.

He charged down the track to clear the long-off on the first ball, before depositing a slower one towards the deep mid-wicket fence on his second ball faced. He completed the hat trick of sixes with a golf-type shot down the ground before going over square leg on a leg stump ball. The English captain ended the over with another maximum, this time smacking it towards long-on and breaking the solar panel glass.

Buttler has become only the second player to hit more than four sixes in an over with only Yuvraj being the one to hit six sixes in an over, the feat he achieved in the 2007 T20 World Cup against England. Notably, the England skipper made 83 runs from 38 balls and took his team home within 9.4 overs with 10 wickets in hand. The 62 balls remaining are the most balls left in a 10-wicket win in a T20 World Cup game.

After the win, Buttler also opened up on his team's win. "We give USA a lot of respect and we talked about if, if we brought our intensity, we would be too good. Once we got in a few overs, we tried to target this side with the wind. Adil was fantastic and Livi bowled brilliantly in tandem, it's difficult when you are not bowling in one game and then suddenly you bowl 4 overs, credit to him for being ready. We have great options, today we wanted to bring in CJ to bring depth to our batting and a World Cup hat-trick is a great effort. I have been feeling good all year to be honest. I feel I'm hitting the ball well and it's on me to look after my own game, as much as I'm the captain, I'm one of the 11 and I have got to do my job," Buttler said after the match.