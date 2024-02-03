Jasprit Bumrah's stealth yorker vandalises Ollie Pope's woodwork | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after shattering Ollie Pope's stumps.

Jasprit Bumrah, who is one of the excellent exponents of the yorker in world cricket, exhibited his command on it yet again on Saturday as the 30-year-old seamer produced a delivery for the gallery to leave Ollie Pope inconsolably crestfallen on day 2 of the ongoing 2nd Test between India and England at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Watch the video of Jasprit Bumrah's lethal yorker to Ollie Pope:

The event unfolded on the penultimate delivery of the 28th over and the four deliveries that preceded Pope's undoing didn't give him any clue about what was to transpire.

The over started with Bumrah delivering a good length ball and followed it up with a pitched-up ball. The third ball of the over was a slower one and was safely negotiated by the batter. The next one turned out to be a short ball and Pope flicked it for a couple that he was going to regret in hindsight.

Pope came back on strike after completing the two runs on offer only to meet a telling blow. His dismissal highlights the class of Bumrah as he didn't give anything away to the batter and caught him completely off guard.

The wicket-taking delivery tailed back many a mile and uprooted the middle and leg pole of Pope before his bat came down.

Notably, Pope had got his eyes in and was looking set for a big one. He had struck two fours and was batting on 23 off 54 balls. However, Bumrah's delivery reverse-swung in the air to penetrate Pope's rigid defence and was good enough to even break into the firm defence of any batter batting on 100 or more.

Pope was left gobsmacked by the jaffa and trudged away to the visitor's dressing room after he realised what had hit him.