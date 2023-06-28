Jasprit Bumrah is bowling seven overs daily at NCA but still no clear update on his return

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah hasn't played any cricket since September 2022

In positive news for Indian cricket fans, Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly bowling seven overs a day at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The star pacer remains on the sidelines due to a recurring back injury since September 2022 but is going through a rapid recovery at NCA to make his return to international cricket prior to the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Earlier reports suggested that the premier pacer is likely to make his return during India's three-match T20I away series against Ireland in August 2023. But according to the latest report from PTI, there is no solid confirmation on Bumrah's timeline. Bumrah is reportedly bowling regularly again and will play a few practice matches at NCA to regain his match fitness.

"For an injury of this nature, it is not wise to set any timeline as constant monitoring is necessary. But it can be said that Bumrah is recovering well and he has bowled seven overs at NCA nets. It is a steady increase in his workload from the light workouts and bowling sessions of the initial period. He will play a few practice matches (at NCA) next month, and there will be a close assessment of his fitness then," a source tracking the development told PTI.

The former strength and conditioning coach of Team India Ramji Srinivasan stressed that the management should not rush on Bumrah's return. He suggested that the pacer should play some domestic games before making his return to international cricket.

"He should not be hurried. Playing practice matches at the NCA is a good step as it will help tune his body to the demands of a match. But he should be made to play in some actual (domestic) matches before bringing him to top-level cricket. The demands of international cricket are different and the body should be absolutely ready to take that amount of workload. Recovering from a stress fracture is a delicate exercise and Bumrah should be allowed maximum recovery time," Ramji told PTI.

The Men in Blue next travel to West Indies for a multi-format series starting on July 12 and then will play three T20Is against Ireland in August.

