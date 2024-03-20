'Jasprit Bumrah is bound to get injured again if...': Australian legend Glenn McGrath warns Indian pacer

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Jasprit Bumrah after playing four Tests against England in the five-match series is set to return to action in IPL 2024

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah got through the gruelling Test series against England injury-free and unscathed as every fan and viewer hoped for given there's an IPL season and the bigger priority T20 World Cup to be played through the next three months. Australian legend Glenn McGrath has warned Bumrah to keep taking breaks in between to avoid any future injury suggesting that his action, run-up and strides are bound to get him injured.

Bumrah, who sent down over 100 overs in four Test matches he played against England, will be keen to stay fit before the T20 World Cup and hence his workload might be managed through the IPL as he is set to return to action on Sunday, March 24 against the Gujarat Titans at his home ground in Ahmedabad. Speaking at the MRF Pace Foundation, McGrath said, "The last two strides that he takes, he just powers into the crease. Thus, his momentum increases, and that's where he gets the pace.

"Someone like Bumrah needs an off-season because he puts so much into every ball. With so much extensive effort, he needs a break. If he keeps playing, the amount of pressure created given the bowling action he has, he is bound to get injured, which he has in the past,” McGrath further said.

Bumrah, who missed the last season of the IPL as he recovered from his back injury, will be hoping to get through a long IPL season given he is as much crucial cog in the wheels for Mumbai Indians as he is for India. Mumbai Indians missed a death bowler last year and even though Akash Madhwal did well in the opportunities he got, he is still very young and Bumrah, who last played in the 2022 edition of the IPL, will be wanting to give it all in a new-look Mumbai Indians side with the change in leadership.