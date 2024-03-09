James Anderson creates world record, becomes first pacer to pick 700 wickets in Tests

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY James Anderson

England pacer James Anderson has completed 700 wickets in Test cricket and is the first pace bowler to do so in the history of the sport. Overall, he is the third bowler in the longest format of the game to breach the magical number with Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne doing it before him.

Anderson needed two wickets coming into the fifth and final Test against India in Dharamsala and he achieved the feat on the third day of the match as he got rid of Kuldeep Yadav.

Players with the most wickets in Test cricket

Players Wickets Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) 800 Shane Warne (Australia) 708 James Anderson (England) 700 Anil Kumble (India) 619 Stuart Broad (England) 604

England's Playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood, James Anderson

India's Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah