Saturday, March 09, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. James Anderson creates world record, becomes first pacer to pick 700 wickets in Tests

James Anderson creates world record, becomes first pacer to pick 700 wickets in Tests

England veteran James Anderson needed one wicket to reach the massive milestone of his Test career and he did it on the third day of the ongoing fifth and final Test against India in Dharamsala. The man has played 187 Tests so far and looks destined to make it 200 matches in the format too.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: March 09, 2024 9:58 IST
James Anderson, IND vs ENG
Image Source : GETTY James Anderson

England pacer James Anderson has completed 700 wickets in Test cricket and is the first pace bowler to do so in the history of the sport. Overall, he is the third bowler in the longest format of the game to breach the magical number with Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne doing it before him.

Anderson needed two wickets coming into the fifth and final Test against India in Dharamsala and he achieved the feat on the third day of the match as he got rid of Kuldeep Yadav.

Players with the most wickets in Test cricket

Players Wickets
Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) 800
Shane Warne (Australia) 708
James Anderson (England) 700
Anil Kumble (India) 619
Stuart Broad (England) 604

England's Playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood, James Anderson

India's Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement