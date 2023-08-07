'It's not possible...': Rohit Sharma opens up on not playing T20Is for India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma has not played T20Is since T20 World Cup last year

India skipper Rohit Sharma has opened up not playing T20 matches for India in recent times. Perhaps the last T20I he played for the Men in Blue was the semi-final of the T20 World Cup against England. Not only Rohit, but Virat Kohli along with other key senior players have not featured in the shortest format this year and that has led to a lot of fans questioning their future in T20s.

Specifically for Rohit Sharma, with age not on his side, a lot is being speculated around his international career post the upcoming ODI World Cup. His form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) was also not great this season. But the Indian skipper has shed light on the thinking that goes behind the move. He stated that given the hectic schedule, it is not possible for cricketers like him to play all formats.

"At the moment I think it was made clear in the past that it's a 50-over World Cup year for us. And for some of the guys, it's not possible to play all formats. If you look at the schedule, there were back-to-back matches, so we decided on just looking at some players' workload that we wanted to make sure that they get enough break time and manage them. I definitely fall in that (category) as well," Rohit said in an event in the United States of America.

In Rohit Sharma's absence, Hardik Pandya is leading the team and is currently doing so in the T20I series against the West Indies. India are 0-2 down in the five-match series after losing two close matches, by four runs and two wickets respectively. The third and must-win T20I of the series is set to be played on August 8.

