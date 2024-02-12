Monday, February 12, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 'It's a shame but...': Stuart Broad reacts to Virat Kohli missing the entire Test series against England

'It's a shame but...': Stuart Broad reacts to Virat Kohli missing the entire Test series against England

Virat Kohli is set to miss the last three Test matches of the five-match series against England due to personal reasons. He didn't feature in the first two games either and that created a big hole in the middle-order for India. Meanwhile, Stuart Broad has reacted on his absence from the Indian team.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: February 12, 2024 18:00 IST
Stuart Broad and James Anderson IND vs ENG
Image Source : GETTY Stuart Broad and James Anderson

The third Test between India and England is set to commence on February 15 in Rajkot with the series currently levelled at 1-1. BCCI announced India's squad for the last three Tests last week and apart from a couple of changes, Virat Kohli's continued absence from the team caught everyone's eye. The board also confirmed that it supports and respects the former captain's decision.

Meanwhile, former England cricketer Stuart Broad has also voiced his support for Kohli stating that family always has to be the priority while lamenting that Kohli's absence is taking a sheen of what has been a very good series so far. He also felt that in the absence of such a big player, one of the players will definitely stand up for India for the rest of the series. Notably, Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star with the bat for the team in the second Test smashing a double-century.

"It's a shame for the series that he will be missing but India have won the last Test. Kohli is such a quality player, his passion, his fire, but obviously, personal matters always take precedence. But it gives a great opportunity to young players also. So someone in the Indian batting line-up will stand up at some stage," Broad said while speaking to IANS.

Broad who retired at the end of the Ashes last year was all praise of England's aggressive approach terming their stunning comeback in Hyderabad Test as their best ever so far. "I love it. The series is one-all (1-1) at the moment, but I think Bazball has proven that it can work in every country. I think Hyderabad's performance is the most impressive performance of the England team. We won in Pakistan 3-0, we played well in New Zealand. So Bazball is a mentality that is driving the game forward," he added.

Related Stories
England outplaying India in their own game? Stats reveal reminiscence of their last home series loss

England outplaying India in their own game? Stats reveal reminiscence of their last home series loss

David Warner on cusp of joining elite list featuring Virat Kohli and Babar Azam in T20Is

David Warner on cusp of joining elite list featuring Virat Kohli and Babar Azam in T20Is

'Selectors should stop overestimating Shreyas Iyer's talent': Ian Chappell blasts India batter

'Selectors should stop overestimating Shreyas Iyer's talent': Ian Chappell blasts India batter

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement