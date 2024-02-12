'It's a shame but...': Stuart Broad reacts to Virat Kohli missing the entire Test series against England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Stuart Broad and James Anderson

The third Test between India and England is set to commence on February 15 in Rajkot with the series currently levelled at 1-1. BCCI announced India's squad for the last three Tests last week and apart from a couple of changes, Virat Kohli's continued absence from the team caught everyone's eye. The board also confirmed that it supports and respects the former captain's decision.

Meanwhile, former England cricketer Stuart Broad has also voiced his support for Kohli stating that family always has to be the priority while lamenting that Kohli's absence is taking a sheen of what has been a very good series so far. He also felt that in the absence of such a big player, one of the players will definitely stand up for India for the rest of the series. Notably, Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star with the bat for the team in the second Test smashing a double-century.

"It's a shame for the series that he will be missing but India have won the last Test. Kohli is such a quality player, his passion, his fire, but obviously, personal matters always take precedence. But it gives a great opportunity to young players also. So someone in the Indian batting line-up will stand up at some stage," Broad said while speaking to IANS.

Broad who retired at the end of the Ashes last year was all praise of England's aggressive approach terming their stunning comeback in Hyderabad Test as their best ever so far. "I love it. The series is one-all (1-1) at the moment, but I think Bazball has proven that it can work in every country. I think Hyderabad's performance is the most impressive performance of the England team. We won in Pakistan 3-0, we played well in New Zealand. So Bazball is a mentality that is driving the game forward," he added.