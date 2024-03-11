'It's a big decision we'll have to make...': Ricky Ponting on Rishabh Pant retaining DC captaincy for IPL 2024

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Ricky Ponting spoke about Rishhabh Pant and the chances of him playing the full season of IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals don't have a lot of time left to make a call regarding Rishabh Pant, their original skipper ahead of the 2024 edition of the IPL. If he's fit, does he resume captaincy or David Warner continues as the skipper? And, if he plays only a few matches, how do Delhi Capitals play around with that, who will be the wicketkeeper then? The Capitals have a few questions to answer in the next 10 days or so before they kick off their campaign against the Punjab Kings in Mohali on Saturday, March 23.

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting hoped that Pant would get fit mentioning that the wicketkeeper batter played a few practice games in the last couple of weeks, which is an encouraging sign for the side. However, at this moment Ponting too wasn't sure regarding the level of Pant's fitness and how and in what ways the wicketkeeper batter would be able to take part in the tournament.

Speaking on the ICC Review, Ponting said, "It's a big decision we'll have to make because if he is fit, you'd think he'd step straight back into that captaincy role. If he's not entirely fit and we have to use him in a slightly different role, then we've got some decisions to make there.

"He's actually played some practice matches over the last couple of weeks, which has been really encouraging for us,” Ponting said. “I know he's worked incredibly hard on his body and his fitness to get back to the level that he's at now. He's kept in one of those games, he's fielded in these games and the batting hasn't seemingly been an issue for him so far,” the former Australian skipper further added.

The Capitals had their worst season in the last five years since 2019 as they finished 9th on the table last year with just five wins in the competition and they desperately missed a quality Indian batter in the middle order. Even though, they have added a few overseas options in the middle order, if Pant isn't a regular, it will be a concern for the the 2020 IPL finalists.

"We've obviously had worries and concerns that he might not have made it in time to be ready for the IPL this year. I mean, he was a huge loss for us last year and what he went through, we can't even begin to describe what he's been through the last 12 or 14 months,” Ponting added.