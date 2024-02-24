Follow us on Image Source : AP/GETTY Sarfaraz Khan tried to sledge Shoaib Bashir but was left stunned himself during the fourth Test between India and England

Sarfaraz Khan let his bat talk on his Test debut against England in Rajkot, scoring 130 runs in two innings and the middle-order batter has slowly gotten into his skin as an international player for India. In his second Test in Ranchi, the 26-year-old opened up a lot more and got into sledging the English players and whatnot. However, little did he know that his sledging to England skipper Shoaib Bashir was going to backfire on himself.

As Bashir came in to bat at the fall of Ollie Robinson's wicket on Day 2 of the fourth Test between India and England, Sarfaraz fielding at silly point was his chirpy self. "Arre yar, isse pata hai kuch kaisa khelna hai? Isse Hindi nahi aati hai, badhiya chalo (Does he even know how to play? He doesn't know Hindi as well. Come on guys)," Sarfaraz said. Bashir could hear what Sarfaraz was saying and was quick to refute the Indian batter's claims.

"Thodi thodi aati hai (I know it little bit)," said Bashir. The video has gone viral on the internet. Watch here:

Bashir may be knowing a bit of Hindi, however, his batting skills were no match to Ravindra Jadeja's bowling who took a couple of wickets in the same over to provide him some sort of relief after a 102-run stand between Robinson and Joe Root. While Robinson, Bashir and James Anderson got out giving Jadeja a four-wicket haul, Root stayed unbeaten on 122 after having smashed his 31st Test century.

Root's knock helped England recover from 112/5 to 353 all out on a track which looks tricky and isn't flat as the first three venues. One side of the surface seemed really dry and had cracks from the opening day itself which will bring England spinners into the game as well.