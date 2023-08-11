Indian cricket team to tour Ireland T20I series without head coach?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Laxman during a Test match against England in June 2022

The Indian cricket team is set to travel to Ireland without any head coach as VSS Laxman is set to stay at National Cricket Academy during the three-match T20I series starting on August 18. The returning pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to captain the second-fiddle team against Ireland and will be without head coach support.

India men's cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid is currently with the T20I team engaged in five-match T20I series against West Indies. India is training 1-2 and target a comeback in the last two games in the USA on August 12 and 13.

In Dravid's absence, Laxman has recently stepped in as interim head coach for the Men in Blue and was expected to coach the side on Ireland tour as well. But according to a report from Cricbuzz, the former batter will remain at NCA, Bengaluru and the Bumrah-led side will depart for Ireland on Tuesday (August 15). However, coaches Sitanshu Kotak and Sairaj Bahutule will be part of India's support staff on the Ireland tour.

India next participate in Asia Cup 2023 starting on August 30 so the senior and key players are being given rest from the Ireland series. Bumrah is making his return to international cricket after a gap of 11 months and is given the captain's armband. He is expected to gain match fitness and then is likely to be included in India's potential ODI team for the Asia Cup.

India T20I squad for Ireland series: Jasprit Bumrah (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan

India tour of Ireland 2023 Schedule:

Aug 18 - 1st T20I Malahide, Dublin 7:30 PM IST

Aug 20 - 2nd T20I Malahide, Dublin 7:30 PM IST

Aug 23 - 3rd T20I Malahide, Dublin 7:30 PM IST

